EYE ON THE TITLE: Patrick Queen, parents, and coaches reflect on LSU LB’s legendary career at Livonia High School

“Social media blows up all the time and the kids want everyone to know about their stats all the time, the amount of touchdowns and everything. It’s just a lot about the character of this kid, and the work ethic of Patrick. To go from scoring all these touchdowns all the time and really listening to people that know what’s going on the next level saying ‘hey we think you can be a great linebacker.’ And for him to be able to put that kind of work ethic on the other side of the ball, chasing his dream is just awesome to see," Brewerton said.