Fog sticks around into midweek

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Fog will continue to be a problem into midweek and maybe into the weekend. The greatest extent of fog will be evening and overnight and into the morning hours. Fog may linger over bodies of water into the daytime hours. Some spotty rain with a weak front is possible on Thursday and Friday. A stronger cold front on Saturday may bring a little rain as well.
The foggy messy weather finally gets shoved out by the end of the weekend with a true winter cold front. Beginning Sunday a period of colder than normal weather is likely to set in until possibly the end of the month.
