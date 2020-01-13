Investigation underway in homicide of 17 year-old

VARNADO, La. (WVUE) -Authorities in Washington Parish are investing the homicide of a 17-year-old.
The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office says Sunday morning, (Jan. 12.) a deputy responded to a complaint in the Varnado area from a mother who stated she discovered her son was missing when she woke up.
About an hour later, officers responded to an area off of Military Road to investigate a report that a citizen had discovered a body near a pond there.
The victim was tentatively identified as 17-year-old JaQuarius Taylor, the person who had been reported missing.
Positive identification is pending the autopsy report.
Anyone with information about this crime to contact our detective division at (985) 839-3434.”
