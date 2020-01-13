Joe Burrow meets Drew Brees for the first time: ‘You were my idol growing up'

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s two favorite quarterbacks, LSU’s Heisman Trophy-winning Joe Burrow and New Orleans Saints’ Super Bowl XLIV MVP Drew Brees, met in person for the first time on Sunday, Jan. 12.
The meeting was spurred by one LSU’s final practice before the National Championship at the Saints’ practice facility on Airline Highway in Metairie.
It was also shared heavy on social media.
In a video posted to Twitter, Burrow told Brees in between practice drills “I know you get this a lot, but you were my idol growing up. I was a Saints because of you. ”
“That’s amazing,” Brees responded. Burrow also shook the hands of Brees’ three sons, Braylen, Bowen, and Callen, all of whom were wearing LSU jerseys.
Brees’ oldest son, Braylen, was wearing a No. 9 Joe Burrow jersey. “I like that jersey,” Burrow told Braylen.
In December 2019, Brees said that Burrow’s Heisman Trophy was “so well-deserved," and the LSU quarterback had “Such a phenomenal season.”
Brees also said in a message to Burrow "It was so much fun to watch. So congrats, man, you deserve it and enjoy it.”
Photographs of Brees and other personnel like general manager Mickey Loomis and offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael during LSU’s practices were also shared on social media on Jan. 11 and Jan 12.
No. 1 LSU faces No. 3 Clemson in the Collge Football Playoff National Championship at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The game will be televised on ESPN.
