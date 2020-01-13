Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SEVERE STORMS
Recovery begins after storms kill 11 in Midwest, South
Icy roads, deadly tornadoes, punishing waves were all part of the severe weekend weather blamed for 11 deaths and major damage in parts of the Midwest, South and Northeast. The death toll included tornado victims in Alabama and Louisiana and two first responders struck by a car at an icy Texas accident scene. Another icy road death was reported in Iowa. A drowning was reported in Oklahoma flooding. In Wisconsin, wind, waves and flooding caused major damage Saturday to Port Milwaukee on Lake Michigan. Officials spent Sunday assessing damage and working to restore power to tens of thousands.
NEWBORN TAKEN
Ill newborn recovered after parents take her from hospital
MANY, La. (AP) — Authorities say the parents of a seriously ill newborn have been arrested in Alabama after they took the child away from a Louisiana hospital. Louisiana State Police say the baby girl was born early Sunday with a life-threatening condition. Police say she was to be transferred from Sabine Medical Center in western Louisiana to a hospital in Shreveport. But the parents left the medical center with her. An endangered child alert was issued. And state police reported at mid-morning that the couple had been arrested in Monroeville, Alabama. The baby girl was recovered and hospitalized in stable condition.
AP-SC-CFP-CHAMPIONSHIP-CLEMSON-PARTY
Clemson relaxes alcohol rules for national title party
CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — The city surrounding Clemson University is again relaxing its open container of alcohol laws for a street party as the school's football team plays in the national championship game Monday night. City of Clemson Police say they will close downtown streets at 5 p.m. and set up viewing screens as Clemson takes on LSU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Police say rules prohibiting open containers of alcohol will be lifted in the party area, but outside alcohol cannot be brought in. Police say the party and the suspension of the open container law ends at midnight.
LOUISIANA INAUGURATION
Louisiana inauguration overshadowed by football championship
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards will be sworn in to a second term with the same pomp and circumstance of other inaugurations, but with much more sense of urgency to wrap it all up. After the swearing-in ceremony Monday, Louisiana officials are hightailing it to New Orleans for the college football national championship. The game features No. 1 LSU trying to cap off an undefeated, Heisman Trophy-winning season with a victory over No. 3 Clemson. The Democratic governor, other statewide elected officials and many of Louisiana's lawmakers are planning to attend the game at the Superdome in New Orleans, 80 miles away from the Louisiana Capitol. Talk of the championship has overshadowed nearly everything about Inauguration Day. It's even prompted the cancellation of the traditional inaugural ball.
AP-US-SEVERE-STORMS
Storms sweep southern US, Midwest as death toll rises to 11
HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities blame severe storms sweeping across southern portions of the U.S. and into the Midwest for the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders. High winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain have battered large swaths of the country. Officials say a police officer and a firefighter in Lubbock, Texas, were killed Saturday after being hit by a vehicle at the scene of a traffic accident. Hundreds of thousands of people were left without power from Texas to Ohio, sections of flooded highways were closed in Oklahoma and Arkansas and hundreds of flights were canceled at Chicago's airports.
GIRAFFE NAMING CONTEST
Baton Rouge Zoo seeking nominations to name its new giraffe
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The zoo in Louisiana's capital city is asking for the public's help to name its newest male giraffe. The Baton Rouge Zoo is holding a contest for people to nominate their favorite names for the facility's latest addition, born last month. Nominations will be accepted through Jan. 22. Zoo staff will take those public submissions and narrow them to three finalists, which will be up for a final vote from the public after that. The zoo will announce the finalists and more details about the voting at a later date. Six-year-old giraffe Rosie gave birth on Dec. 26 to the male giraffe, the 20th giraffe born at the Baton Rouge zoo.
AP-US-SUPERDOME-SHOOTING
Overnight shooting near Superdome, no injuries reported
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Two people trying to enter an unauthorized area near the Superdome were involved in a shootout with the venue's security officers before fleeing. New Orleans police said Saturday that Superdome security found the two individuals around 3 a.m. and told them to leave the area. At least one person fired a gun that struck a car windshield. The security officials fired back before the pair ran away. Authorities said no one was injured during the shootout. Security at the venue is extremely tight in light of President Donald Trump's plans to attend the College Football Playoff Championship game on Monday between No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson. Events in the Superdome start Monday evening.
NICHOLLS-COASTAL SPECIES
Nicholls State growing coast-adapted plants for restoration
THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Faculty and students at a Louisiana university are growing plants that thrive in tough coastal conditions to help restore the coast. Nicholls State University biology chair Quenton Fontenot tells The Daily Comet that it's a long-term investment in producing seeds for the future. He says past restoration projects used plants that came from other environments — and even though they were the same species, they didn't survive. One plant being grown at Nicholls Farm is the sand live oak, which is more salt- and drought-tolerant than the live oaks common across much of the South.