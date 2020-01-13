Michael Divinity’s road to redemption begins in his hometown

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Michael Divinity has had a senior season to forget. Eight games missed through suspension, including the last six contest, a leg injury, and a benching. But, through all that adversity, Divinity will be on the field again for the national title game in his hometown.
“I just stayed positive. A lot of my teammates stayed positive, and they were there. Always texted me, made sure I was straight. Family members were always there. Came and checked on me. I also have a 1-year old daughter. I just can’t sit and mourn all day, because my daughter she needs to be fed. It’s wonderful to have the opportunity to play again,” said linebacker Michael Divinty.
The John Ehret alum is obviously fired up be in a Purple and Gold uniform again, and so are his coaches.
“First of all, like getting a player in free agency, or getting a player back from injury, it boost your whole team up. I got to give Mike credit, it’s his senior year. He fought through it, went through some tough times, some adversity like we all have. But he stuck at it, and now he gets to play in the national championship in his hometown,” said Ed Orgeron.
“Mike in that middle part of the year in a diminished role, was able to hold himself accountable, hold his head high and be himself. I think the players earned even more respect for him. So they’re excited that he’s in this situation. I know I am," said defensive coordinator Dave Aranda.
