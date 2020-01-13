Nicondra: Wet weather holds on for most of Monday as fans get ready for CFP Championship

Cloudy wet conditions stick around to start the week. A warm front pushes through the region during the day keeping cloudy sky around through the day with light showers to moderate rain. Showers will continue through most of the afternoon. Rain totals should hover around an inch with some higher totals in isolated locations. The rainiest period will be early with more clouds around as we get closer to game time. The front will stall and keep us in and out of wet weather for most of the week. It will be next weekend before we see a strong enough front to push out the moisture and bring in cooler conditions.