Rep. Schexnayder elected as La. House speaker

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A divided Louisiana House elected Gonzales Republican Clay Schexnayder as speaker on Monday, Jan. 13.
The House voted 60 to 45 for Schexnayder after closed-door negotiations stretched through Monday morning. Democrats were expected to win an increased number of chars in the House in exchange for their support.
The vote is a “blow” to Attorney General Jeff Landry, who backed Democratic nominee Sherman Mack, according to Louisiana’s capitol reporter for The Associated Press, Melinda Deslatte.
In total, 39 members of the Senate were sworn in to office during Monday’s ceremonies. Twenty of them new to the Senate, though several moved from prior House seats.
All 105 members of the House were sworn in as well, with 45 new members after term limits kept several prior members from running for reelection.
