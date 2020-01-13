Tigerland Band alums take to the streets for a National Championship reunion

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some say they hadn’t played Tiger Rag in more than three decades but ahead of the National Championship game all that mattered was cheering their team to victory.
Tigerland Band alumni packed Gravier Street Sunday afternoon.
“It’s crazy but it’s fun. Tiger family, everybody gets our and just cheers. It’s a good time.”
They don’t even have to lift an instrument or a flag, the LSU loyalists know how to rile up a crowd.
“The coolest thing ever. I love it! It’s awesome. So proud to be here. So proud to be a tiger.”
It didn’t matter when. For this alumni meet up, all that mattered was that you were a member of this community.
Alumni poured in from across the country to be a part of this special reunion performance and parade.
“This is so great. It’s been a while since we’ve been to the National Championship and it’s about time. So we’re really excited.”
The clarinetist played in the band all four years of college at LSU. And he says he could’ve used a fifth.
“That’s what I went for and it’s pretty much what drove me to LSU. And it’s just a special organization. I still have so many friends that are here today.”
In fact, many were overwhelmed with the turnout as alumni blocked traffic.
“My take is that it’s a bunch of really drunk tiger band alumni that have not touched their instruments since the last football game and we’re all gonna hack our way through the Tigerland rap.”
But when the music began, it didn’t seem to matter.
They marched to Fulton Street for an encore performance with the top hats. And leaving those other tiger fans jealous in their wake.
Currently, LSU’s marching band is made up of 325 students and is the largest and most visible organization on the school’s campus with a closed membership.
