Woman injured in Tchoupitoulas St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting on Tchoupitoulas Street that has left a woman injured.
The shooting was reported around 11:40 p.m.
Police say they received a call from a local hospital saying a woman arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Investigators later learned that the shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Tchoupitoulas St.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
