Zachary woman honors five soldiers by treating them to meal at Raising Cane’s

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Five soldiers were treated to a meal at a Raising Cane’s location in Zachary after stumbling in while wearing their uniform, a popular Facebook post says.
Claire Garrett shared a photo explaining that five soldiers were ordering before a woman hurried over, handed her credit card to the cashier, and insisted on paying for their meal.
The post goes on to explain one of the soldiers told her the act was kind, but she didn’t have to purchase the food for them.
“She turned to him and said, ' know I don’t. I want to,'” the post states.
“The respect she showed these men and the gratitude they showed her in return was so beautiful and I’m so grateful I was there to witness it,” wrote Garrett. “I’m sharing this photo as a reminder of all of the good there is in the world - I hope it warms your heart as much as it did mine.”
