Are the 2019 LSU Tigers the best team in college football history?

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seven decisive wins against Top 10 teams, a perfect 15-0 record, a national championship, a Heisman Trophy winner for best overall player, a Biletnikoff Trophy winner for best wide receiver, coach of the year, assistant coach of the year, best offensive line, the accolades go on and on... and on and on.
During a press conference the morning after LSU’s 42-25 victory over the defending champions, Coach Ed Orgeron addressed a new question. Are the 2019 LSU Tigers the greatest team in college football history?
Coach O grew up in the Bear Bryant era. He coached at the University of Miami in the late 80s under Jimmy Johnson and Dennis Erickson. The program won two national championships in 1989 and 1991. He recruited Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. He coached the USC Trojans defensive line under the legendary Pete Carroll, who let the team to two national championships.
WAFB’s Jacques Doucet put the coach of the year on the spot Tuesday morning.
“I think so. I really do,” Orgeron said. “To play the teams we’ve played this year and beat em by the margin of error that was in most of the games, to have the types of football players that we have on our football team, the coaching staff we do.”
Orgeron said you can’t go back in time and that this is a new era of college football, however:
“I’ve never been around a prolific offense like this. I remember being there, the offense at USC and at Miami and we said we could have that type of offense and we shattered all those records.”
And how about the players? Jacques asked wide receiver Thaddeus Moss and safety Grant Delpit the same thing.
“Look at the record, look at who we played and the numbers we put up,” Moss says. “It speaks for itself.”
“I don’t want to say we’re the best ever, but I feel like we’re one of the best to ever do it,” Delpit humbly admitted. “15-0... not a lot of people can say that.”
“As far as our football team, I think they could play with anybody, anywhere," Orgeron emphatically declared.
