Juan’s World: LSU Wins the Natty

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World. LSU is college football’s National Champs again. It took twelve years to reach the mountain top again, but their latest title came right on time.
Right on time for the head coach and right on time for his Heisman winning quarterback.
Ed Orgeron dreamed of this day as a kid growing up in Larose. Joe Burrow dreamed of this day as a kid growing up in Athens, Ohio.
Monday night in the Superdome, their dreams became reality and neither could hardly believe it. But, both knew that the impossible would be possible, with this team, this season.
Some will call this group of LSU Tigers a ‘team of destiny.’ And that fits. But, for me, it’s about being in the right place at the right time. LSU’s quarterback and head coach, were.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!
