A look back at a magical night in the Superdome for LSU fans

The Tigers from Baton Rouge claim the school’s fourth national title

Jan. 13, 2020 New Orleans, LA (Source: Mark Lagrange)
January 14, 2020 at 9:05 AM CST - Updated January 14 at 9:08 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers claimed the school’s fourth national football championship Monday night with a 42-25 victory over the defending champion Clemson Tigers.

The Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, proved to be the top cat in college football.

The LSU Tigers take the field to kick off the National Championship on Monday, Jan. 13. (Source: WAFB)

After trailing early in the game 17-7, LSU roared back to win its first title in 12 years and the school’s first in the modern playoff system.

Burrow capped off a record-setting season with five touchdowns, bringing his total for the season to 60.

LSU vs. Clemson Jan. 13, 2020 (Source: Mark Lagrange)
LSU vs. Clemson Jan. 13, 2020 (Source: Mark Lagrange)
LSU vs. Clemson Jan. 13, 2020 (Source: Mark Lagrange)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow runs for a 3-yard touchdown against Clemson in the first half of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13, 2020. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow runs for a first down with :21 left in the first half against Clemson in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13, 2020. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
On third down and 19 yards to go in the second quarter, Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick is called for pass interference on LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., which results in a first down. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
LSU National Champs (Source: Mark Lagrange.)
Clemson running back Travis Etienne carries the ball against LSU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Jan. 13, 2020. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
LSU National Champs (Source: Mark Lagrange)
Jan. 13, 2020 New Orleans, LA (Source: Mark Lagrange)
Jan. 13, 2020 New Orleans, LA (Source: Mark Lagrange)
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron holds the trophy after their win against Clemson in a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron holds the trophy after their win against Clemson in a NCAA College Football Playoff national championship game Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, in New Orleans. LSU won 42-25.(AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (Source: David J. Phillip)

