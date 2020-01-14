A look back at a magical night in the Superdome for LSU fans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers claimed the school’s fourth national football championship Monday night with a 42-25 victory over the defending champion Clemson Tigers.
The Tigers, led by Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow, proved to be the top cat in college football.
After trailing early in the game 17-7, LSU roared back to win its first title in 12 years and the school’s first in the modern playoff system.
Burrow capped off a record-setting season with five touchdowns, bringing his total for the season to 60.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.