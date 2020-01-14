National Championship Game: Updates and stats

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers lead the Clemson Tigers 21-17 in the first half of the National Championship Game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
LSU Passing Stats: QB: Joe Burrow: 13-23, 240 yards, 2 tds. Burrow also has 1 rushing td.
Clemson Passing Stats: QB Trevor Lawrence: 12-22, 176 yards.
Joe Burrow’s 14-yard touchdown completion to Ja’Marr Chase with 5:19 remaining in the second quarter gave the LSU Tigers (14-0) their first lead of the game, 21-17. The drive went 6 plays and 87 yards.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow rushed from 3 yards out to cut the Clemson lead to 3 with 9:17 remaining in the second quarter. The drive went 75 yards in 5 plays. The drive was highlighted by Ja’Marr Chase’s 56-yard reception. Chase has 5 receptions for 147 yards and 2 touchdowns in the first half.
Clemson used the ground game to extend the lead to 10 points with a Higgins 36-yard reverse. The drive covered 96 yards on 4 plays in 1:32.
Clemson regained the lead earlier in the second quarter on a 52-yard field goal with 13:43 remaining in the half.
LSU tied the game with 2:20 remaining in the 1st quarter on a Joe Burrow 52 yd. pass to Ja’Marr Chase. Cade York PAT was good making the score 7-7. LSU’s scoring drive took 4 plays and covered 70 yards.
Clemson (14-0) scored first following a Trevor Lawrence 1 yd. touchdown with 6:34 remaining in the 1st quarter. The Clemson drive covered 67 yards in 5 plays.
LSU’s first three drives of the game ended in punts. LSU scored on its fourth possession of the game.
LSU (14-0) will be after its fourth national title. LSU won national titles in 1958, 2003 and 2007.
Keep up with LSU Sports with the Tiger Huddle app.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.