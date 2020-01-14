Nicondra: Muggy and mild for the next few days

After a warm front pushed through during the day Monday we are once again in the warm, sticky air. Temperatures will be in the middle 70s for the next couple of days.
Expect dense fog to stick around late each morning with plenty of moisture. Overnight lows will be mild through the week in the mid-60s.
We will start to see some shower activity return late week ahead of our next could front. The front will push through Saturday bringing temperatures down for the end of the weekend into the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.