Police: Several juveniles arrested for more than 30 Slidell car break-ins

“Just when we thought we captured all of them, at this very moment, as this is being typed, our officers are responding to another vehicle burglary in progress! We can’t arrest them fast enough, but won’t give up the fight against these criminals preying on our citizens. If you are (or know) a thief, a burglar, or any other kind of criminal...share, tweet, Instagram, and Snapchat this message to your buddies! We are going to catch you,” the post said.