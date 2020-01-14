Police: Several juveniles arrested for more than 30 Slidell car break-ins

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -The Slidell Police Dept. says several juveniles have been arrested for more than two dozen car break-ins.
In a Facebook post Monday, the police department said the juveniles are from New Orleans and are believed to be responsible for many of the burglaries. The youngest was 14-years-old and was in possession of a fully loaded stolen gun.
“Just when we thought we captured all of them, at this very moment, as this is being typed, our officers are responding to another vehicle burglary in progress! We can’t arrest them fast enough, but won’t give up the fight against these criminals preying on our citizens. If you are (or know) a thief, a burglar, or any other kind of criminal...share, tweet, Instagram, and Snapchat this message to your buddies! We are going to catch you,” the post said.
