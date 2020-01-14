Superdome: A home away from home for the LSU Tigers

LSU receives National Championship trophy
January 13, 2020 at 11:53 PM CST - Updated January 13 at 11:53 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers captured the 2020 National Championship with a 42-25 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

*The following is a look at LSU’s history in the Superdome:

SEASON EVENT/BOWL (OPPONENT) RESULTS

1975 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 42-6

1977 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 20-17

1979 Regular Season game (#18 Tulane) L, 24-13

1981 Regular Season game (Tulane) L, 48-7

1983 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 20-7

1984 Sugar Bowl (#5 Nebraska) L, 28-10

1985 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 31-19

1986 Sugar Bowl (#6 Nebraska) L, 30-15

1987 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 41-36

1989 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 27-7

1991 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 39-20

1994 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 49-25

2001 Sugar Bowl (#7 Illinois) W, 47-34

2003 Sugar Bowl/BCS National Championship (#3 Oklahoma) W, 21-14

2006 Sugar Bowl (#11 Notre Dame) W, 41-14

2007 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 34-9

2007 BCS National Championship (#1 Ohio State) W, 38-24

2011 BCS National Championship (#2 Alabama) L, 21-0

2017 Regular Season game (BYU) W, 27-0

2020 CFP National Championship (#3 Clemson) W, 42-25

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.