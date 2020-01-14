Superdome: A home away from home for the LSU Tigers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers captured the 2020 National Championship with a 42-25 victory over the Clemson Tigers.
*The following is a look at LSU’s history in the Superdome:
SEASON EVENT/BOWL (OPPONENT) RESULTS
1975 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 42-6
1977 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 20-17
1979 Regular Season game (#18 Tulane) L, 24-13
1981 Regular Season game (Tulane) L, 48-7
1983 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 20-7
1984 Sugar Bowl (#5 Nebraska) L, 28-10
1985 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 31-19
1986 Sugar Bowl (#6 Nebraska) L, 30-15
1987 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 41-36
1989 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 27-7
1991 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 39-20
1994 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 49-25
2001 Sugar Bowl (#7 Illinois) W, 47-34
2003 Sugar Bowl/BCS National Championship (#3 Oklahoma) W, 21-14
2006 Sugar Bowl (#11 Notre Dame) W, 41-14
2007 Regular Season game (Tulane) W, 34-9
2007 BCS National Championship (#1 Ohio State) W, 38-24
2011 BCS National Championship (#2 Alabama) L, 21-0
2017 Regular Season game (BYU) W, 27-0
2020 CFP National Championship (#3 Clemson) W, 42-25
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.