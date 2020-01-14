You can get your picture taken with the National Championship Trophy at these two locations in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Want to snap a pic with the National Championship Trophy? Yes, the real one.
The trophy is concluding its season-long tour at two stores in Baton Rouge.
- Wednesday, Jan. 15 at the Rouse’s located at 600 Arlington Creek from 4 to 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Jan. 16 at the Walmart on College Drive from 4 to 7 p.m.
Fans will be able to view and have their photo taken with the trophy.
The trophy stands 26.5 inches tall and weighs 50 pounds. It was handcrafted out of 24k gold, bronze, and stainless steel by the master fine art foundry Polich Tallix in Rock Taven, New York. It took three months to craft the trophy.
Each winning school keeps the National Championship Trophy for permanent display on campus. A new trophy is made every year.
The trophy is presented by Dr. Pepper and was awarded to the LSU Tigers as national college football champions after their 42-25 win over Clemson.
