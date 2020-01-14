Zack: The warm and foggy pattern is here to stay

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Little change to our weather is expected over the next several days as a warm and sticky airmass remains parked over the area with that meaning one thing, fog.
It’s a foggy start to your Tuesday and that fog will have a tough time lifting, especially near bodies of water. Once we get to the afternoon hours visibilities should improve some and that could lead to peeks of sunshine. Highs will be quite warm in the upper 70s.
Nothing really changes on a day to day basis all the way through Saturday when we will finally get a front in here. So expect to be in and out of the fog over the next several days with maybe some rain chances developing late in the week.
