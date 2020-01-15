Bruce: Fog Advisories To Continue

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dense morning fog continues through Thursday morning. The worst will be evenings through mid morning when visibility drops to less than a quarter of a mile . Allow extra travel time. The record heat and fog have been the rule for the past few days but a much colder change is on the way. A couple of cold fronts will move through the area beginning this weekend. Highs will drop into the 50s by Sunday. It’s possible highs will not get out of the 40s by the middle of next week.