Fans rush to get LSU Champions gear, businesses work through the night to print shirts

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some stores started working on printing Championship shirts before the game ended.
Employees at T-shirt print shops throughout the city headed to work before the game even ended.
"We came in at half time, we had all the designs all ready to go. We laid out all the pre-orders that we had, and the minute that they told us to start printing, which was about mid-way through the fourth quarter when we were comfortable taking the risk, we started printing," Faux Pas Prints Co-owner, Kleo Blue said.
He said they wanted to get ahead of the rush---and had 4,000 pre-orders to fill.
"I believe 5 to 5:30 a.m. the first people started showing up, and they've been picking up all morning, and we had people doing re-orders already," Blue said.
One customer said he had to restock shortly after opening.
"We opened up at 9 o'clock, and by I think, 9:30, I was already calling, getting on the phone going hey, we need more shirts," N'Awlins Sports Owner, Michael Lester said.
Fans rushed to get what they could, before heading home.
"It's been hey, I need to get six of this, four of that. It's hey, I need to get one for Billy, one for Uncle Joe, one for Johnny, you know. So it's kind of like hey, gotta grab what we can grab and going," Lester said.
Some customers looked for specific LSU gear.
"I'm wanting the black shirt that the LSU team had on the platform last night after the game. So, we're wanting to order that, and I saw it online," Melinda Watson said.
"Whatever I can bring back to Alabama and be as obnoxious as Alabama fans are about their team," Ella Johnson said.
Some traveled from out of town last minute, to watch the historic game as LSU alumni.
“We didn’t think we were going to make it, and woke up Sunday morning and thought, do we get ready for church, or do we go to the National Championship Game? So we didn’t have tickets or anything. We just jumped in our car Sunday morning and drove down and weathered it yesterday for about 8 hours and found tickets,” Watson said.
Some fans said they're already looking ahead.
"It's a great ride, but I don't think it's over. I think we've got the makings for a good future," David Rosenfeld said.
Many fans also got their National Champions tees and hats immediately after the game at Academy Sports.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.