LSU’s Justin Jefferson declares for 2020 NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson announced on Twitter Wednesday, Jan. 15 that he’s declaring for the NFL Draft, just two days after the Tigers won the national championship against Clemson in New Orleans.
In his tweet, Jefferson thanked his brothers, Jordan and Rickey, as well as Coach Ed Orgeron, all the coaches and coaching staff, his teammates, the fans, and his parents.
Jefferson is the fourth LSU player to declare for the draft Wednesday. Others include Grant Delpit, Lloyd Cushenberry, and Patrick Queen.
