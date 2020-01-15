Man shot and killed in Houma

Houma Police are investigating the homicide of Brian Keith Bolden, 53, that occurred Jan. 14 (Source: Brian Keith Bolden, 53)
By Nicole Mumphrey | January 15, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated January 15 at 9:30 AM

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 53-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Houma, according to the Houma Police Dept.

Houma Police say around 10 p.m., officers responded to Antoine Street in reference to a complaint of shots fired.

While responding, additional calls were received of a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the face. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was later pronounced dead.

As the investigation continued, the victim was identified as Brian Keith Bolden-53 yrs. old of Jennings Lane.

Detectives are in the infant stages of the investigation and further information will be released as it develops.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433

