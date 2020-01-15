Man shot and killed in Houma

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A 53-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Houma, according to the Houma Police Dept.
Houma Police say around 10 p.m., officers responded to Antoine Street in reference to a complaint of shots fired.
While responding, additional calls were received of a man lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the face. Upon arrival, officers located the victim who was later pronounced dead.
As the investigation continued, the victim was identified as Brian Keith Bolden-53 yrs. old of Jennings Lane.
Detectives are in the infant stages of the investigation and further information will be released as it develops.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433
