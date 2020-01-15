Much colder end to January expected

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Record heat and fog have been the rule for the past few days but a much colder change is on the way. A couple of cold fronts will move through the area beginning this weekend. Highs will drop into the 50s by Sunday. It’s possible highs will not get out of the 40s by the middle of next week.
Freezes will return to areas north and west of the lake. Lows in the upper 20s are likely but it’s too soon to know if a hard freeze will be possible. The immediate south shore (metro New Orleans) could flirt with freezing but most areas will probably stop just above 32 degrees next week.
The long range temperature outlook over the next 14 days (into the end of the month) is calling for a good chance of below normal temperatures all along the Gulf Coast.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.