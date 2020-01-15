Nicondra: Fog and heat continues through the week

Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast remains in a warm and muggy air mass for the next several days. We saw a record high of 82 on Tuesday and Wednesday will have high temperatures up around 80 as well. Low clouds and fog hold on through the morning, lifting with warmer temperatures in the afternoon. A few peaks of sun will break through during the afternoon, but as soon as the sun goes down low clouds and fog will descend once again. We will see a weak front push in for Thursday, but it will only have a minor effect. The big change comes over the weekend when a stronger front moves through during the day on Saturday. Temperatures will drop significantly with freezing conditions moving in for next week.