No one is more proud of the LSU Tigers than Coach O’s mom

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Just down the bayou in Larose, you'll find Coco Orgeron sitting on her front yard bench like it was any other day.
“Thank you all for being in the Dome and celebrating with my son,” said Coco Orgeron.
Just hours ago, this proud Cajun mama was on the Superdome floor watching her son lead the LSU Tigers to a national championship victory.
“It’s like I’m proud but I’m proud for everybody. It’s like oh my God and grab the present. We got it,” Orgeron said.
Lafourche Parish and the rest of the state can’t get enough of Coach O and his mom Coco. Neighbors were driving by Tuesday afternoon, hoking and waving. Brenda Bernard even stopped by to take a picture and visit with the matriarch of a family this community is so proud of.
“She is just a Cajun woman looking after her son, you know, like all them Cajun women did,” said Bernard. “I just wanted to see the house where Ms. Coco lives at. It’s just something exciting, something from down here could accomplish something so special.”
A victory Coco never doubted her son could bring home to Louisiana. “At the end, at that moment when the confetti, everything was flying, we got it baby,” said Orgeron.
