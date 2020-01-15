Overtime Podcast #131 - LSU wins CFP Championship

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende recap LSU’s CFP Championship win over Clemson, contextualize the historic accomplishments of the 2019 season and look ahead to the departure of Joe Brady, as well as draft-eligible players still mulling their decisions.
Hagan on Joe Brady’s departure to be offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers:
“I think everybody will be happy for him. It’s been talked about for a while now because, in the back of your mind, you know this guy has bigger aspirations than being an assistant play caller at a college. No matter how big the college is. If you have the opportunity to be in the NFL at 30, 31 years old as an offensive coordinator and maybe calling plays there, all of a sudden, your career trajectory is huge.”
Fazende on LSU falling behind 17-7 before scoring 21 straight to take the lead into half:
“That kind of went the way I thought to start. I thought maybe LSU could find themselves in an early hole. I thought the adrenaline, the excitement was going to be a lot to manage. Clemson had been there before and they kind of looked that way the first quarter, first quarter and a half of football and then all of a sudden in the second quarter, that connection to Ja’Marr Chase really changed things. They finally got a decent read on what Clemson was doing when they were blitzing. LSU was determined to go empty, Clemson was determined to blitz and the game was going to be either won or lost based on that storyline - how Burrow handle Venables’ blitzes. Sometimes they got Burrow, other times Burrow got them but clearly at the end of the day, Burrow and LSU got Clemson more than Clemson got Burrow."
