Patrick Queen declares for the NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU football player Patrick Queen has declared for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Queen took to Twitter to announce his decision on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
The linebacker said, “The opportunity to wear purple and gold was a childhood dream.”
Queen was also named defensive MVP for the National Championship game.
