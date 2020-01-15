Saints fullback Zach Line retires

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints fullback Zach Line is retiring from the NFL, he announced Wednesday on his instagram page. Line spent the last three seasons in New Orleans. He originally entered the league with Minnesota in 2013 and spent four seasons there.
Line, 29, played a big role in the Saints rushing attack during his time here. In 2019, a knee injury only allowed him to play in twelve games. He finished the year with 20 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards. His best season was 2018 when he finished with 41 yards on the ground, five receptions and two touchdowns.
Line was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.