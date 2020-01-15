Surveillance video captures Metairie car burglaries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office tries to get to the bottom of a number of recent car burglaries in Metairie.
Surveillance video captures a group of people walking across the 1700 block of Giuffrais Street in Metairie early Monday morning pulling on car door handles. Jefferson Parish deputies say they’re looking for weapons.
"It's very alarming and it's a shame," said Anthony Hagstette.
"I can't believe it," said Betty Schilling.
Hagstette, Schilling, and other neighbors say they’re shocked by the large group but add the attempted theft is becoming all too common.
"It seems to be once or twice a month but now it's increasing," said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.
"That's alarming,” Hagstette said. “I mean I've been living here for 25 years to see this going on in our neighborhood this is the third time in the last several months."
There isn’t smashed glass on the ground. Neighbors aren’t paying for repairs but say they feel violated.
"It's just as bad as coming and pulling my door handle of my home,” a resident said. “That doesn't make me feel better that my door is locked. If you keep coming by trying to open my door. It doesn't make me feel better."
"It makes you very angry and scared,” said Hagstette. “Yeah that's a lot of people. If they're looking for weapons, there's a chance they have weapons."
People in the neighborhood say they’ve resulted to comparing notes and sharing video.
“We could see which route they took. Why they went a certain way. Why they went back. Car alarm went off. They started turning this way,” said a neighbor.
The neighbor says since the burglaries started, everyone in the neighborhood is starting to buy security systems. House after house, there are cameras and flood lights.
“We’re adding more and we’re upgrading,” said a neighbor. "They have no right to do this. Absolutely not,” said Schilling.
