Zion Williamson set to return on January 22nd vs. San Antonio

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The long-awaited debut of Zion Williamson is getting closer. According to Pelicans team president David Griffin, Williamson the target date for his return is, January 22nd when the Pelicans host the San Antonio Spurs.
“We’re going to continue to try and get him some reps in practice,” Griffin told reporters Wednesday. "We hope to have a slightly more intense practice on the 17th and 19th. If all goes well from that, assuming he is clear which as of now he is not. Our anticipation is that he will play his first game on the 22nd at home against San Antonio. "
Williamson has been out nearly 13 weeks since suffering a torn meniscus before the season began. His original timeline to return was 6-8 weeks.
