Bruce: More Thick Fog This Morning-Then A Big Turn As Winter Comes Back Next Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Allow extra time again this morning as fog has cut visibility down to near zero in many locations. The foggy muggy weather will continue into the start of the weekend. By Saturday a strong cold front will move across the area and bring a chance for some rain. Behind the front cooler temperatures are expected on Sunday.
An even stronger front arrives next Monday with a return to winter weather. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s beginning on Sunday and into the middle of next week. Freezes are expected north of the lake beginning possibly as soon as Monday morning.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.