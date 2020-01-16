Coast Guard rescued 3 people from burning boat off Alabama coast

By Kendra Smith-Parks | January 16, 2020 at 6:11 AM CST - Updated January 16 at 6:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Three people were rescued from a burning boat Wednesday, Jan. 15, near Dauphin Island, Ala.

The Coast Guard received the call at around 6 p.m. about the burning sport fisher Dauphin Island Bay with three people aboard and the rescue crew arrived at the scene at 6:35 p.m.

The rescue-boat crew then transported Dauphin Island Fire Rescue members to fight the fires.

The three people were rescued onto a life raft and awaited EMS in stable conditions.

