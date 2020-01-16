Former Saints player Steve Gleason gets Congress’ highest award

"When Steve Gleason blocked the Atlanta Falcons punt and the ball was recovered for the first touchdown that night the announcers did not need to say a word, they just let the crowd roar and roar we did. That blocked punt at the same site as some of the most horrible days of post-Katrina gave us hope. The comeback of New Orleans was punctuated by the action by Steve Gleason. We built a statue of him in front of the Superdome titled, rebirth,” Scalise said.