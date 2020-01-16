LSU’s Jacob Phillips declares for NFL Draft

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Seven total players declared for the 2020 NFL Draft as of Wednesday night (Jan. 15).
This all comes two days after the team won a national championship title against Clemson.
On Wednesday, linebacker Jacob Phillips announced he too will enter the draft. He thanked God, his family, Tiger Nation, his teammates, and his coaches in the announcement, saying he is forever grateful.
Six other players declared for the draft Wednesday. They are:
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.