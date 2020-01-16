NOPD Issues Arrest Warrant for Odell Beckham, Jr.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department issues an arrest warrant for former LSU Tiger Odell Beckham, Jr... the NFL wide receiver is wanted for slapping a security guard in the national championship locker room Monday night
Odell Beckham, Jr. was a star first at Newman High, then at LSU and is now a wide receiver with the Cleveland Browns. He's now facing charges from the New Orleans Police Department after an incident that occurred in the Superdome locker room, after Monday night's national championship game.
The NOPD issued its arrest warrant after they were asked to investigate by Superdome security staff.
In this video obtained from twitter it appears that Beckham slaps a security guard on his backside while the security guard is checking on another player, after a complaint was made about players smoking cigars in the victorious locker room.
"Yes, that's a battery...which is a misdemeanor," said Fox 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti, after viewing the video.
"Maybe a little inappropriate but I don't think it's that big of a deal," said LSU fan Tony Van Elzen.
Beckham is also at the center of another investigation involving his allegedly handing out cash to players after Monday night’s game.
"I don't think big problems are going to come, it's a reflection on Beckham, and not the university," said Raspanti.
The Cleveland Browns put out a statement saying we are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter. They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation.
But fans say given the fact that LSU had just won a coveted NCAA national championship, they believe it was all in fun.
We have reached out to Beckham, through his agent, but have not heard back. Legal analyst Joe Raspanti says police aren’t actively looking for Beckham. He says they will likely work out something where Beckham will have to make a court appearance later, to answer to these charges.
