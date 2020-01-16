‘Rap Noodles’ to hit shelves Friday

(WAFB) - The anticipation ahead of the drop of Master P’s ramen noodle brand is as palpable as the flavors of the noodles themselves. The latest culinary creation from the mind of “Chef Boy-Ar-P” is about to make its debut at your local grocery store.
I hope there isn’t a limit on how many one person can buy, because I need at least two cases.
In early December, the New Orleans rap legend, real name Percy Miller, announced the launch of his new brand, “Rap Noodles.”
Boosie Badazz, a Baton Rouge rapper who joins “Chef Boy-Ar-P” and E-40 as the faces of the brand, says the “world’s best noodles” will be hitting Walmart shelves Friday, Jan. 17.
“WALMART THIS WEEK I NEED EVERYBODY AT WALMART THIS WEEK,” he posted to Instagram.
Flavors include beef prime rib, creamy chicken gumbo, and Louisiana hot and spicy chicken, each with the likeness of one of the three rappers.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.