REPORT: LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda expected to be named Baylor head coach

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Multiple media outlets are reporting LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda is expected to be named the next head coach of Baylor.
Aranda, 43, will be replacing Matt Rhule, who is now the head coach of the Carolina Panthers.
Aranda has been the defensive coordinator at LSU for four seasons and is considered one of the top defensive minds in college football.
