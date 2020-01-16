Weekend rain chance then colder

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A strong cold front will move into the area on Saturday. It will continue to be quite warm by January standards through Saturday. Rain will break out in spots on Saturday ahead of the front. It is not expected to be widespread so a wash out is not expected.
It will turn much cooler and drier on Sunday with temperatures in the 50s. A cold breeze begins next week with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Freezes are expected north and west of the lake. A freeze is not expected for the immediate south shore.
