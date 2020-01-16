Zack: A weak front today, Arctic fronts on the horizon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - That summer-like humidity remains and more 80 degree weather is possible today as we wait for the first of many fronts to come over the next few days.
There is the possibility for a shower or two as a front slowly sags south into the region later today into tonight. The good news with this first front is it will at least create a slight breeze keeping fog from becoming a major issue tonight. Temperatures will be a bit cooler as well with most locations falling into the 50s for the first time in what seems like forever.
This weekend will be the tale of two seasons. Saturday it’s back to the warmth and humidity before we totally flip the script on Sunday. A strong front will move through first thing Sunday sending temperatures tumbling behind a brisk, northerly breeze. Highs next week may struggle to make it out of the 40s for a few days with lows well below freezing away from the city.
