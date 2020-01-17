Former JPSO deputy arrested for possession of child pornography

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Attorney General’s Office says a former Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputy has been arrested for possession of child pornography.
Karl Burge, 55, of Destrehan was arrested Wednesday after a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations Cyber Crime Unit, JPSO and the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Burge has been booked into the St. Charles Parish Jail with two counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles over 13 years of age.
According to JPSO, Burge, who was a 24-year veteran with the Traffic Division, was immediately fired after JPSO learned about his arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.
