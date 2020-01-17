Jazz Fest line up announced: Headliners include The Who, Lizzo, Stevie Nicks and more

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The highly-anticipated 2020 Jazz Fest Lineup is out, and there are many headliners and a variety of acts for music lovers to look forward to.
The Who, Stevie Nicks, Lizzo and Foo Fighters are just a few of the headliners for this year's Jazz Fest.
"After that, there's something for everybody. You know, you got Count Basie and Chick Corea. You got Erykah Badu, Anthony Hamilton, the Isley Brothers," Jazz Fest Director Quint Davis said.
My Spilt Milk Editor Alex Rawls said the headliners for this year's headliners may not be as big of a draw as last year.
"There's no Rolling Stones at the top of the bill. There is The Who, but they're not the same thing. They're not the same kind of event, and it doesn't look like there are many events at the top of the bill. There's people who people are going to be excited to see like Dead & Company and Lizzo," Rawls said.
However, he said there's a lot of acts in the middle that people may be interested in.
“There’s a lot in that, what looks to be around the five o’clock hour. Brittany Howard from the Alabama Shakes is really interesting, a really powerful voice, and Alabama Shakes played Jazz Fest, so she makes sense,” Rawls said.
Grammy Award Winner PJ Morton will also return.
“I’m so excited to be playing Jazz Fest again. Now, you know, just totally full circle moment. Of course, just to be appreciated by the home team, to be appreciated by New Orleans is just so special to me. It’s home, this is my backyard,” Morton said.
He said performing alongside Erykah Badu will be a special moment.
"It's a full circle moment for me cause that was my first gig ever in life, my first time being on tour, first time on the tour bus, and for us now, to be on the same festival in my hometown, it's just special," Morton said.
Davis said there will also be a special surprise, where local and national legends will perform side by side.
"That day will be Aaron Neville, Irma Thomas, and Lionel Richie. So you know, you got Aaron Neville and Lionel Richie in the same show, with Irma Thomas in between. That's as special as you can get," Davis said.
The band, Sweet Crude will also perform this year--they said they planned the release of their album the week they play at Jazz Fest.
"Specifically, there's going to be a brand new Sweet Crude album out right before Jazz Fest, so it's going to be a really fun time for us to celebrate, be playing brand new music and trying things out," Sam Craft said.
Last but not least, there will also be tributes to the late greats Art Neville and Dr. John.
"Everybody felt it when he passed away. Everybody felt that emotionally. We'll bring his family and have them here, we'll do a giant jazz funeral," Davis said.
"They were special to the city as well as the whole world, and I think have been the blueprint for artists like me and Tank and the Bangas and Shorty, who now travel the world," Morton said.
Tickets are on sale, but tickets prices on Saturdays are $10 more because they feature the biggest headliners.
This year, organizers are also offering a special four day weekend pass, which averages to $63 a day.
