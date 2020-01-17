Juvenile suspects in carjacking case appear in court

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A woman who jumped on the hood of her vehicle to try to stop three alleged carjackers took the stand Thursday to face the teenaged attackers.
The girls, ages 12, 13 and 16, were in juvenile court.
The victim told the court that she offered the three young girls a ride and they even commented about how nice she was before she says they beat and carjacked her.
Part of the incident was captured on cell phone video.
The victim says that the three girls approached her Downtown on December 3 and told her that their grandmother died and they needed a ride to Gentilly. The victim agreed to give them a ride but once they arrived at the location, the victim says the three girls attacked her.
She says they desperately tried to get her out of the driver’s seat, pulling her hair out and beating her in the head with shoes.
After getting her out of the car, the victim said the girls jumped in her vehicle. But before they took off, the victim jumped on the hood of the car,
A man who lives near the scene told FOX 8 he heard the victim screaming and he ran towards her while he videoed what was going on with his phone.
“By the time I got there, they were pulling her out. She was hanging onto the car and they were flying up the street with her hanging on. They hit the gas really hard. That’s what bothered me. They started going right away. They floored it and they were trying to shake her off the car. And I said, ‘Oh my God. They are trying to kill the woman.’”
The victim testified she hung onto the hood for 10 blocks while she saw the girl throw items at her from the passenger side window. Eventually, she told the judge, the girls slammed on the brakes and she was able to get off the car.
The victim became upset on the stand as she recalled what happened.
Before testimony began, the defense attorneys attempted to change the pleas of the young girls to guilty but the judge would not accept the pleas and said he wanted to hear the evidence in the case.
The defendants in the case are being held at a juvenile facility.
