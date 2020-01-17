Latest Arizona news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MST

PHOENIX (AP) — A female Arizona Department of Juvenile Corrections officer has been fired and arrested after being accused of having sex with an 18-year-old man now on parole. Officials say another officer accused 25-year-old Imarie Waller of having a relationship with the 18-year-old parolee who acknowledged there was a consensual relationship. Officials say there was no evidence of sexual conduct involving the two at the department's Adobe Mountain School. But they said the offender told investigators he had sex with Waller at a group home where he lived later while still under supervision. Waller was arrested on suspicion of unlawful sexual conduct with a person in custody. Court records don't list an attorney for Waller who could comment on his behalf.