LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss becomes 9th Tiger to declare for NFL draft
LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss (No. 81) (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | January 17, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 3:56 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU redshirt junior tight end announced Friday, Jan. 17 that he has declared for the 2020 NFL draft.

Moss is the ninth Tiger to declare early for the draft. He made the announcement via Twitter.

Moss finished the 2019-2020 season with 47 catches for 570 yards and four touchdowns. It was the most productive season for tight end in LSU history.

He set a new record for single-season receptions and receiving yards for a tight end. Moss caught at least one pass in all 12 games he appeared this season.

He is the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss.

