Mayor Cantrell discusses recent trip to West Africa

"In the continent, one thing that they don’t do, now we do share poverty in our communities but one thing that we do not share is this notion of a culture of violence. You don’t have black people there killing one another in their communities, you see more of unity. You see more of love and I would really love to build up that exchange here with our young people to get them to understand that there is no reason for us to own what has been talked about as a culture of violence,” said Cantrell.