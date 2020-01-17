Mayor: New Orleans will now implode Hard Rock collapse site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Hard Rock Hotel will now be imploded later this year after the decided city to take it down with conventional demolition, Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.
The city also supports the demolition of three nearby buildings that were in question of coming down.
The city made the announcement on Friday (Jan. 17) after consulting with developers, the insurance company and families of the three victims killed during the collapse
Cantrell did not give a specific timeline as to win the building will be demolished, but it could come down as early as mid-March. The building collasped in October.
Jose Ponce Arreola, Anthony Magrette, and Quinnyon J. Wimberly died in the collapse.
The city said in November it planned to carefully take the building down in order to preserve evidence and recover the bodies of the dead.
