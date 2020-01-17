‘Significant’ discovery made in shooting death of Washington Parish man

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office made a significant discovery on Thursday (Jan. 16) in the homicide of Ja’Quarius Taylor, according to Sheriff Randy Seal.
Taylor was killed on Jan. 12.
The dive team from the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office searched the bottom of the lake near where the body was discovered. The team was able to recover a key piece of evidence which is now being processed by a federal law enforcement crime lab.
“We have reached out to our law enforcement partners on the local, state and federal levels,” stated Seal. “Our intent is to leave no stone unturned as all agencies work together to solve this senseless murder.”
Seal asked that the community be patient as investigators continue their investigation.
