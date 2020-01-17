Three girls, 12, 14, and 16 convicted of carjacking

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dramatic video of a carjacking victim on the hood of her car as three young girls, 12, 14, and 16, drove away in it, was shown in open court.
“By the time I got there, they were pulling out. She was hanging on to the car, and they went flying up the street with her hanging on,” says Caleb White.
The victim took the stand and told the court on December 3rd, the girls approached her in a parking lot and said their grandmother died and they needed a ride home.
The victim agreed and once they arrived at Mandeville and Mirabeau, she says the girls attacked her.
She says they tried to get her out of the driver’s seat, pulling her hair out and beating her in the head with a shoe. After getting her out of the car, the victim says the girls jumped into her vehicle and before they could take off, the victim jumped on the hood.
A neighbor heard her screams and ran outside while recording everything on his cell phone.
“They hit the gas really hard. That’s what bothered me. They started going 45, 50 right away. They floored it, and they were trying to shake her off that car. I said, oh my GOD, they are going to kill that woman,” says White.
The victim testified she held on for 10 blocks until the girls hit the brakes, and she was able to get off the hood.
Defense Attorneys told the Judge the victim’s testimony didn’t add up, but Juvenile Court Judge Mark Doherty found the young girls guilty of carjacking.
The 14 year old defendant’s grandmother spoke with us outside the court.
“Yeah, she shouldn’t have put the three kids in the car. I look at the news everyday and what’s going on with the juveniles, and I would have never taken a chance at that,” says the grandmother.
She says her grand-daughter didn’t have a rough past, but somehow got caught up with the wrong group.
“The kids have their own minds made up, and they got in their mind what they want to do. You can raise them but when they get with their people, their minds are made up of what they want to do. They are going to do it,” says the grandmother.
The carjacking victim didn’t want to speak on camera, but told FOX 8 she hopes the video brings attention to the serious juvenile crime problem facing New Orleans.
New Orleans D.A. Leon Cannizzaro released this statement,
“We found it interesting and unusual that this judge deferred taking a guilty plea because he wanted to hear -- and have the defendants’ families hear -- the evidence of exactly what they did and how it adversely affected this victim. When the grandmother of one of these girls says even she is fearful of these juveniles and others they emulate, there really isn’t much more we can say.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.